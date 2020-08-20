Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-English grabs early lead at TPC Boston, Woods four back

Only the top 70 golfers in the standings after this week go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, and from there the top 30 move on to Atlanta. Woods, in his fifth event of 2020, started on the back nine and warmed up after the turn with four birdies over a sizzling six-hole stretch before a closing bogey for a three-under-par 68.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:50 IST
Golf-English grabs early lead at TPC Boston, Woods four back

Harris English, enjoying one of his most consistent years since joining the PGA Tour in 2012, grabbed the clubhouse lead at the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, on Thursday as Tiger Woods lurked four shots back in the FedExCup playoffs opener. English, who brought a streak of five top-23 finishes to TPC Boston for the first of three playoff events, mixed an eagle with seven birdies and two bogeys for a seven-under-par 64 to sit one shot clear of Louis Oosthuizen and Scott Piercy.

"I'm ready to make a run at it. I feel like my game is in a good spot. It's been on the verge of breaking through for a while now, and I'm ready for it," said English. "I'm not satisfied with just barely being inside the Tour Championship. I want to make a move up the ranks and have a chance at lifting the FedExCup."

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, English made a rousing start with an eagle hole-out from 169 yards at the par-five second followed by two straight birdies before a bogey at the eighth sent him into the turn at three-under 33. English, who entered this week 27th on the season-long FedExCup points standings, made four consecutive birdies starting at the 11th and offset a bogey at his penultimate hole with a birdie at 18 where he stuck his approach to 12 feet.

This week's tournament, open to the top 125 golfers on the season-long points standings, is the first of three playoff events that culminate with the Sept. 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million prize to the FedExCup champion. Only the top 70 golfers in the standings after this week go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, and from there the top 30 move on to Atlanta.

Woods, in his fifth event of 2020, started on the back nine and warmed up after the turn with four birdies over a sizzling six-hole stretch before a closing bogey for a three-under-par 68. "I had a good feel today. I had nice pace, and I like the speed of these greens. They're fast," said Woods. "Even though they're soft, but they're still quick. I just felt comfortable."

Reigning FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy (69) was among a pack of players five shots off the pace.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next weeks Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a move world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a te...

Maha CM directs to appoint experts committee over NEP implementation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state. CM Uddhav...

Bangladeshi woman apprehended in WB's Nadia while illegally crossing border

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended by BSF troops in Nadia district in West Bengal while she was crossing the border illegally. On August 20, 2020, acting on specific information about the illegal crossing of few Bangladeshi nationals the C...

Pfizer looks at vaccine with fewest side effects

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech will take its COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. In an online report Thursday, Pfizer researchers compared data from early-stage testing of two vaccine ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020