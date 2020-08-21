Left Menu
Broncos' Davis carted off; Miller, Gordon tweak injuries

Davis' injury was not the only one for the Broncos, who saw star linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) incur ailments as well. Davis, who was unable to put weight on his left leg on Thursday, missed all of the 2019 preseason with a calf injury.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 00:10 IST
Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the practice field with an apparent left calf injury on Thursday. Davis' injury was not the only one for the Broncos, who saw star linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) incur ailments as well.

Davis, who was unable to put weight on his left leg on Thursday, missed all of the 2019 preseason with a calf injury. The 28-year-old recorded a team-leading 134 tackles in 14 games last season for Denver. He has collected 470 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 85 career games (63 starts) with the New Orleans Saints and Broncos.

"Todd hurt his leg there; I wasn't sure (what happened)," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after practice. "It kind of happened toward the end of practice on the other side of the field from where I was at. I'm not sure yet; I don't have anything to report there." Fangio also provided an update on both Miller and Gordon.

"Von tweaked his elbow, so we pulled him out," Fangio said. "And Melvin tweaked his ribs, so we pulled him out, too. Don't know the severity of either one." Miller, 31, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and former Super Bowl MVP. He recorded 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games last season.

Gordon, 27, rushed for a career-low 612 yards in 12 games (11 starts) last season and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry for the Los Angeles Chargers. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Gordon's season got a delayed start after a contract holdout that ran into late September. Fangio also said second-round rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler is expected to miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury.

"KJ's got a hamstring that he's been trying to work through," Fangio said. "He hasn't been able to do that, and he'll be on the shelf for a couple weeks." Hamler was selected by Denver in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Penn State, one round after the team picked Alabama's Jerry Jeudy.

Hamler led the Nittany Lions last season with 56 catches for 904 yards (16.1-yard average) and eight touchdowns. As a freshman, he had 42 receptions for 754 yards with five touchdowns. A prolific return man as well, he ranks No. 10 on the school's career kickoff return list with a 25.2-yard average. He broke the Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping Saquon Barkley's 1,237 yards.

--Field Level Media

