49ers place WR Hurd on IR, sign WR Brown

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed wideout Jalen Hurd on injured reserve Thursday, ending his season after he tore the ACL in his knee on Monday. Hurd, a 2019 third-round pick, missed his entire rookie season with a fracture in his back.

The 24-year-old has flashed in practice when healthy, following an atypical college career path. He played running back for three seasons at Tennessee (2014-16) before transferring to Baylor and playing wide receiver for the Bears in 2018. His career totals included 2,844 rushing yards, 1,438 receiving yards and 33 scores from scrimmage. The 49ers were already short at receiver, with Deebo Samuel (foot) and Richie James (wrist) on the non-football injury list after offseason surgeries.

The team signed former Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals wideout Jaron Brown on Thursday, providing another option. Brown had 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games last year, after catching five scores on just 14 receptions in 2018.

The 49ers also officially signed safety Johnathan Cyprien, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and defensive back Evan Foster, with cornerback DeMarkus Acy and linebacker Jonas Griffith waived from the roster. Cyprien, 30, has appeared in 75 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons. Injuries limited him to five games last season.

--Field Level Media