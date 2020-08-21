Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets-Marlins postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday's game between the New York Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as Friday's game between the Mets and the visiting New York Yankees, have been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday evening.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:16 IST
Mets-Marlins postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Thursday's game between the New York Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as Friday's game between the Mets and the visiting New York Yankees, have been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19 in the Mets' organization, Major League Baseball announced Thursday evening. MLB did not provide specifics about whether a Mets player or other members of the organization tested positive. The league said both games were being postponed "out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be conducted."

The Mets also didn't reveal whether it was players or staff, or both, who tested positive. In an issued statement, the club said the team would fly back to New York on Thursday with "recommended safety precautions in place and (will) conduct testing with the entire traveling party." The Mets noted that they are conducting contact tracing and the two members that tested positive, along those traced to be in close contact, would remain in Miami on Thursday.

The Marlins had 18 players and two staffers test positive in late July and early August, prompting eight games to be postponed. They finally played their home opener Friday night, more than two weeks after they originally were to play at Marlins Park, and had the final game of the six-game homestand postponed as well. The Mets were playing the last of a seven-game road swing, with three at the Philadelphia Phillies before the four-game set at Miami. The Mets were supposed to open a three-game home series against the cross-town rival Yankees on Friday.

The Mets won the first three games in the four-game series against the Marlins. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. France and Germany we can give Navalny medical care in EuropeGermany and France offered on Thursday to provide medical care on their soil for Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny, ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Johnson not upset after runner-up finish at PGA ChampionshipDustin Johnson has endured his fair share of major heartbreak but on Thursday the former world number one said his near miss a...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. will again seek death penalty for Boston bomber Tsarnaev, Barr says in AP interviewThe U.S. Justice Department will again seek the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzho...

Global COVID-19 tally rises by over 263,000 in past day to over 22.2 million: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 21 ANISputnik The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisations WHO data reveale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020