Canadiens' Gallagher suffers broken jaw

Gallagher, 28, was injured after being cross-checked near the chin by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen in the third period of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday in Toronto. Gallagher was bleeding from his mouth and reportedly suffered damage to his teeth following the hit by Niskanen, who was not whistled for a penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:43 IST
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss the rest of the first-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers after being diagnosed with a broken jaw on Thursday. The Canadiens said Gallagher will require surgery that will cause him to leave the Toronto 'bubble.'

Gallagher underwent a CT scan on his jaw on Thursday afternoon, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported. Gallagher, 28, was injured after being cross-checked near the chin by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Matt Niskanen in the third period of Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Wednesday in Toronto.

Gallagher was bleeding from his mouth and reportedly suffered damage to his teeth following the hit by Niskanen, who was not whistled for a penalty. Niskanen was slated to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Thursday. The Flyers hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

Gallagher, who shared the team lead in goals (22) with Tomas Tatar in the regular season, scored for the first time in the playoffs in Montreal's 5-3 victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Niskanen, 33, has yet to record a point but sports a plus-2 rating in eight games this postseason.

--Field Level Media

