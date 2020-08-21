Phillies' Alvarez OK after being struck by liner

Left Menu
Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarez will be sidelined for multiple days after being hit by a line drive in the pelvic region on Thursday during the first game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Buffalo, N.Y. Alvarez was carted off the field after being struck in the fifth inning with a liner off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He underwent an ultrasound at a nearby hospital before returning to Sahlen Field. "It was pretty bad.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 06:09 IST
Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Jose Alvarez will be sidelined for multiple days after being hit by a line drive in the pelvic region on Thursday during the first game of a doubleheader against the Toronto Blue Jays at Buffalo, N.Y. Alvarez was carted off the field after being struck in the fifth inning with a liner off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He underwent an ultrasound at a nearby hospital before returning to Sahlen Field.

"It was pretty bad. Obviously, it hit me in my private parts," Alvarez told reporters after the Phillies were swept in the doubleheader. "It's a pain that's hard to describe. But thank God, I'm feeling much better now. Everything was good in the hospital, nothing bad. Hopefully, I'll be good in a couple of days." After Gurriel's scorching liner struck him, Alvarez was able to scramble after the ball and underhand it to first base to end the inning.

Alvarez then fell to the ground in pain and reached toward his groin area. He was attended to by trainers before being carted off the field. Alvarez said he doesn't wear a supportive cup but may do so in the future.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said he is hoping Alvarez will be able to return after a few days. Philadelphia opens a three-game series against the host Atlanta Braves on Friday, and Girardi said Alvarez would travel with the team. Gurriel was the only batter Alvarez faced. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.42. He has made eight appearances this season.

--Field Level Media

