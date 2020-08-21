Hyderabad FC, Borussia Dortmund launch two-year club partnership

Indian Super League Club Hyderabad FC (HFC) and German football giant Borussia Dortmund (BVB) on Thursday launched a new two-year club partnership with an option to extend for additional years with an extended scope until 2025. BVB will focus on building and supporting HFC on its academy structure as well as guiding HFCs' coaches on coaching education.

The partnership will also include BVB's expertise in technology to drive innovation; enhance connectivity between the clubs, and positively grow and expand its fan base."I am delighted to announce this partnership with HFC, which comes at a quite challenging time for all of us during this Covid-19 pandemic, as this partnership shows that sports and particularly football can unite people from all over the world and I'm grateful for the trust that the board of HFC has in us," Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund said in a statement. With this agreement, HFC will become the first and exclusive Club Partner of BVB in India. A first of such cooperation for HFC and the fourth one for BVB with its currently ongoing club partnerships with Thai Premier League Club Buriram United, Australia's NPL Club Marconi FC and Iwate Grulla Morioka in Japan.

"We're extremely delighted and honoured to partner Borussia Dortmund, one of the biggest clubs in the world. This partnership is a historic one for Indian football and the start of a new era at HFC. We at Hyderabad, are committed to developing the football ecosystem in the region and our association with BVB will go a long way in helping us achieve success both on and off the pitch," Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner Hyderabad FC said. (ANI)