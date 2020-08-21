Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer

Left Menu
Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman. ESPN first reported Rivera's diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck. Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:35 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer, according to a team spokesman. The spokesman confirmed Thursday night that Rivera has squamous cell carcinoma. ESPN first reported Rivera's diagnosis, saying it was lymph node cancer and later clarified it was squamous cell carcinoma in his neck.

Rivera is expected to continue coaching while undergoing treatment. He was hired as Washington's coach and put in charge of football operations in January. The 58-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority coach in franchise history. ESPN reported Rivera got the diagnosis two weeks ago and told his team Thursday.

