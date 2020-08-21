Left Menu
Mohammad Nabi inducted as board member of Afghanistan Cricket Board

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been inducted as one of the four board members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

21-08-2020
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.. Image Credit: ANI

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been inducted as one of the four board members of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). In September last year, Nabi took retirement from Test cricket while continuing to play white-ball cricket for his country.

The other three members include the current Minister for Women's Affairs, Hasina Safi, Member of Parliament from Kandahar Rohullah Khanzada and senior advisor to the first vice- president of Afghanistan Haroon Mir. "The members who were replaced include Minister for Urban Development and Land Mohammad Jawad Paikar, former Deputy Minister of Industries and Commerce Kamela Siddiqui, former Minister for Transport Hamid Tahmasi and former Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Shukrullah Atif Mashal," read a release from ACB.

The ACB Board consists of nine members in total. In addition to the newly introduced members, the others include the Board Chairman Farhan Yusefzai, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Zia-ul-Haq Amarkheil, Senator Gulalai Noor Safi, former Deputy for Cultural Affairs at the Administrative Office of the President Faraidoon Elham and business tycoon Abdul Rahman Alokozay. (ANI)

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

