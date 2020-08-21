Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito (2-2), who lost his previous two starts, allowed just three hits and walked one in seven innings. He also struck out 13 batters against Oakland last August.

Tim Anderson had two hits, including a homer, and scored two runs for the White Sox, who have won five straight. Eloy Jimenez blasted a two-run homer and finished with three hits and Jose Abreu supplied three hits, two runs scored and two RBIs. James McCann added two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull (2-2) had control problems and lasted only two innings. He gave up three runs on two hits while walking four and hitting a batter.

Outfielder Cameron Maybin left the game in the seventh due to a leg injury. Jeimer Candelario had two hits for the Tigers, who have lost nine straight. The White Sox jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. They loaded the bases on a double sandwiched by walks. Turnbull issued another walk to Edwin Encarnacion, forcing in the first run.

Nomar Mazara hit into a fielder's choice, allowing the second run to score. McCann knocked in the third run with an opposite-field single. Chicago made it 4-0 in the third against Tyler Alexander. McCann smacked a two-out single and scored on Danny Mendick's double to left.

Detroit loaded the bases with two singles and an error in the fourth but Giolito struck out Niko Goodrum and Christin Stewart to snuff out the threat. Anderson gave the White Sox a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the inning by ripping an Alexander breaking ball over the left-field wall.

Meanwhile, Giolito continued to confound Tigers hitters. He struck out two in the sixth and struck out the side in the seventh before departing. The White Sox racked up four more runs in the eighth off Joe Jimenez, including Eloy Jimenez's homer.

--Field Level Media