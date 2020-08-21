Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weak starts for Sharma and Kapur in Wales

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur endured disappointing starts, carding three-over 74 and eight-over 79 respectively, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open here.

PTI | Newport | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:03 IST
Weak starts for Sharma and Kapur in Wales

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Shiv Kapur endured disappointing starts, carding three-over 74 and eight-over 79 respectively, at the ISPS Handa Wales Open here. Sharma was one-under through 11 holes but bogeyed the 12th and finished the day with three bogeys in a row at the Celtic Manor Resort.

Kapur did not find a birdie the whole day and dropped bogeys on the first and 12th. Then disaster struck him when he had a quadruple bogey on the par-three 13th, which pushed him down further and he ended with eight-over 79. Both Sharma and Kapur will need very strong second rounds to have a chance of making the cut.

This is Kapur's first start since March, while Sharma has missed two cuts in last three starts on the UK Swing. Jordan Smith and Connor Syme share the lead after the opening round. This week's event is the second in succession over the Twenty Ten Course at the Wales venue, which famously held the 2010 Ryder Cup.

They shot 66 each, while four players including Syme's countryman Robert MacIntyre, playing in his first UK Swing event, were two shots behind in a share of third on three-under 68. The others at 68 were Kurt Kitayama of the USA, England's Callum Shinkwin and Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

Sam Horsfield, winner of Hero Open and Celtic Classic and chasing a third win in four events, carded two-over 73..

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the politicians condition had improved a little, but that it was still unstable and that attempting to move him could pose a risk to his life.The d...

Dilip Kumar's younger brother Aslam Khan dies due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Dilip Kumars younger brother Aslam Khan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has died. He was 88. The cinema icons two brothers, Ehsaan Khan, 90, and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after th...

Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for liver disease treatment drug

Strides Pharma Science on Friday said its step-down subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market Ursodiol tablets, used for treatment of patients with primary biliary cirrhosis PBCPBC is a progressive disease of t...

Xinhua Silk Road: The 5th international chili expo kicks off in Southwest China's Guizhou Province

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- The 5th Guizhou Zunyi International Chili Expo kicked off on August 18 in Zunyi, a major chili planting region in southwest Chinas Guizhou Province. The expo, which was held for the fifth session this ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020