Dhoni, Raina among CSK squad flying to UAE today

Former India skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Suresh Raina are among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad which will travel to the UAE on Friday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:07 IST
MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. (Photo/CSK Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and all-rounder Suresh Raina are among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad which will travel to the UAE on Friday for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Taking to Twitter CSK's official Twitter handle shared the pictures of Dhoni, Raina, bowling consultant L Balaji and Ravindra Jadeja and captioned the post, "#Yellove on the move! #WhistlePodu."

On August 15, Dhoni and Raina announced their retirements from international cricket. However, they will continue to serve CSK or any other franchise as long as they want. Earlier, CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh will not depart for Dubai with the rest of the squad on Friday due to personal reasons. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, he will arrive a week or ten days later than the squad in the UAE, ahead of the 2020 IPL. The 40-year-old offspinner will not be in Chennai when the franchise boards its flight after a five-day training camp in the city. The veteran spinner's late arrival will make it five players for the CSK who would not be part of the squad when it first arrives in the UAE. Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi, who will arrive in early September from South Africa, and Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, and Dwayne Bravo who are playing in the CPL, are the others, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Initially scheduled to start in March, the 2020 edition of the IPL was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

