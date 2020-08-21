Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pedri wants to learn from Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Pedri, who idolises former Blaugrana great Andres Iniesta, wants to 'learn from the best' -- Lionel Messi.

ANI | Barcelona | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:43 IST
Pedri wants to learn from Lionel Messi at Barcelona
Barcelona striker Pedri. (Photo/FC Barcelona Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona forward Pedri, who idolises former Blaugrana great Andres Iniesta, wants to 'learn from the best' -- Lionel Messi. Barca confirmed a deal with Las Palmas to sign the highly-rated 17-year-old in September 2019 but he stayed at the second-tier club for the remainder of the campaign.

He was finally unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday with president Josep Maria Bartomeu and new sporting director Ramon Planes - who has replaced Eric Abidal in the role - present at the ceremony. "It's not every day you can sign for this club. I'm really looking forward to doing great Pedrthings, but the pressure is the worst a footballer can have. You have to get rid of it as soon as possible and replace it with excitement," Pedri told Barca's official website.

"My idol has always been Andres Iniesta and now I want to learn from the best, which is Leo Messi," he added. As for his own situation, Pedri is planning for life at Barca but is also prepared for a temporary move away, a spell out on loan potentially offering him the chance to play regularly and aid his long-term development.

"The first option is to stay here and have fun with the best, although a transfer is not an option that I've ruled out. You have to take [pressure] off from the first moment. You must have the enthusiasm to enjoy each day and hope that everything goes well," he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half percent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 percent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 points ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...

Golf-China's Yin wins Zhuhai event in maiden pro start

Yin Ruoning sank a 12-foot putt on the final hole of the Zhuhai Hollywood Mansion Challenge on Friday to card a final-round six-under 66 and seal a one-stroke victory over Du Mohan in her first start as a professional. The first tournament ...

Traffic disrupted on Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway-107, 15 other roads in Uttarakhand

The incessant rains in Chamoli have affected traffic on 16 major roads including Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway 107. Traffic has been stopped from Mandal to Chopta. The late-night rains caused havoc in Bijar village of the district. Wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020