Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 team Williams bought by US-based investment firm

Williams has been bought by an American-based investment firm after being put up for sale in May, the British team said Friday. The team will continue to race under the Williams name and remain at its English base in Oxfordshire. Williams has won seven drivers' championships and nine constructors' titles since entering the F1 grid in 1977.

PTI | Grove | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:49 IST
F1 team Williams bought by US-based investment firm

Williams has been bought by an American-based investment firm after being put up for sale in May, the British team said Friday. The team will continue to race under the Williams name and remain at its English base in Oxfordshire.

Williams has won seven drivers' championships and nine constructors' titles since entering the F1 grid in 1977. However, the last of those came with Jacques Villeneuve behind the wheel in 1997 and it is hoped fresh investment from Dorilton Capital can get the team back toward the front of the grid. "This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family-owned team, but we know it is in good hands," said deputy team principal Claire Williams, whose father, Frank, founded the team. "The sale ensures the team's survival but most importantly will provide a path to success." The announcement of the purchase comes in the week all 10 teams in F1 signed up to the new Concorde Agreement governing the sport, which has been designed to ensure a more level-playing field in the future.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Apple leads global smartwatch market in H1 2020; followed by Garmin, Huawei

Apple continues to enjoy the lions share of the global smartwatch market revenue with 51.4 percent share in the first half of 2020, despite COVID-19 induced economic disruptions.According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, the g...

Skidding Rockies visit surging Dodgers

The best team in baseball will get back on its own turf Friday when the Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series against the struggling Colorado Rockies. Less than two weeks ago, the Rockies-Dodgers series was lining up as a matchup bet...

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half percent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 percent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 points ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020