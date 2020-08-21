Golf-China's Yin wins Zhuhai event in maiden pro start

Yin Ruoning sank a 12-foot putt on the final hole of the Zhuhai Hollywood Mansion Challenge on Friday to card a final-round six-under 66 and seal a one-stroke victory over Du Mohan in her first start as a professional. The first tournament of the China LPGA Tour season since the COVID-19 hiatus was reduced to 36 holes after Typhoon Higos forced the cancellation of play on Wednesday.

China's Yin, 17, led by one stroke heading into Friday's finale and reeled off three birdies over the front nine and another three on the back to finish the tournament on 11-under 133. "I didn't have much expectation about a win. But after the first round I set a goal – I will try to play two bogey-free rounds. I did it and I won," said Yin, who became the first player in CLPGA Tour history to win in her first start as a professional.

Du, 18, looked on course for victory when she built a two-stroke lead through 15 holes but a bogey on the 16th tripped her up, allowing Yin to take control. Chen Siyan finished as the top amateur in third place after carding an eight-under 64 in the final round.