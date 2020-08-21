Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in world: Silva ahead of CL final match
Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as 'one of the best teams in the world'.ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:11 IST
Ahead of the Champions League final match against Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva hailed his opponents, saying that the German side must be regarded as 'one of the best teams in the world'. "Speaking of Bayern Munich is easy. All of us who enjoy football see Bayern Munich as a role model in both the European and world stage. A team that plays with high intensity and has a lot of quality," the club's official website quoted Silva as saying.
"From their keeper, who is among the greatest in the world, to their striker who is the current top scorer in this season's [UEFA] Champions League, and has been putting in great performances. Anyway, Bayern Munich must be regarded as one of the best teams in the world," he added. Both PSG and Bayern Munich secured identical 3-0 wins in their semi-final matches against RB Leipzig and Lyon respectively. In the quarter-final, Bayern Munich had thrashed Barcelona 8-2 to progress in the competition.
PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on August 24.
