Bista gets NOC from MCA for likely move to Uttarakhand
A source close to Bista said that the opener had an offer from Uttarakhand, which is now coached by domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer and hence he applied for the NOC. "He was upset after being dropped despite scoring runs," the source said..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:40 IST
Promising opener Jay Bista has been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association for a likely move to Uttarakhand. "We have issued him the NOC on Friday afternoon after he had applied for it earlier this week. But in the NOC, he had not categorically mentioned about the other state which he is joining," a senior MCA official told PTI on Friday.
Bista has played 26 First-Class matches and scored 1,486 runs with an average of 33. He had made his debut for Mumbai in November, 2015 but was dropped from the side soon after.
Younger players like Prithvi Shaw went on to play for India, but Bista kept waiting for his chance. A source close to Bista said that the opener had an offer from Uttarakhand, which is now coached by domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer and hence he applied for the NOC.
"He was upset after being dropped despite scoring runs," the source said.
