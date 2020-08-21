Para-swimmer from MP to get prestigious adventure award

Internationally acclaimed para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya has been selected for theprestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award-2020, a MadhyaPradesh government official said on Friday

President Ram Nath Kovind will present this award inNew Delhi on August 29, the public relations departmentofficial said

"Lohiya, a resident of Gata village of Gwaliordistrict, is the first divyang sportsperson in the country toreceive this award. He became the first para-swimmer of Asia,who crossed the 42 km Catalina Channel of America in just11.34 hours in August last year," the official added.