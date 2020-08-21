Para-swimmer from MP to get prestigious adventure award

Para-swimmer from MP to get prestigious adventure awardPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:45 IST
Internationally acclaimed para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya has been selected for theprestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award-2020, a MadhyaPradesh government official said on Friday
President Ram Nath Kovind will present this award inNew Delhi on August 29, the public relations departmentofficial said
"Lohiya, a resident of Gata village of Gwaliordistrict, is the first divyang sportsperson in the country toreceive this award. He became the first para-swimmer of Asia,who crossed the 42 km Catalina Channel of America in just11.34 hours in August last year," the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Satendra Singh Lohiya
- Ram Nath Kovind
- MadhyaPradesh
- Asia
- America
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind condoles loss of lives in Vijayawada fire
President Ram Nath Kovind remembers freedom fighters on Quit India movement anniversary
Spoke to Kerala Governor and inquired about situation: President Ram Nath Kovind on Air India flight accident at Kozhikode airport.
Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode: President Ram Nath Kovind.
President Ram Nath Kovind greets nation on Janmashtami