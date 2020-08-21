Neil McKenzie steps down as Bangladesh batting consultant
Former South African cricketer Neil McKenzie has resigned from his post of Bangladesh's batting coach, citing family reasons.ANI | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:41 IST
Former South African cricketer Neil McKenzie has resigned from his post of Bangladesh's batting coach, citing family reasons. McKenzie conveyed his decision to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) through a letter on Thursday.
"Yes, I've resigned, the only reason being time away from the family. With COVID, the schedule, and doing all formats, the time away from my young family would be too much," ESPNcricinfo quoted McKenzie as saying. "I've loved being a part of the Tigers and will always have a soft spot for Bangladesh cricket and the great guys I've been fortunate to work with," he added.
The 44-year-old had become Bangladesh's white-ball batting consultant in July 2018. Earlier this year, he had backed Tamim Iqbal after the opener's poor run with the bat. During McKenzie's stint, Bangladesh clinched the ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, as well as defeated Ireland in the tri-series in May last year. (ANI)
ALSO READ
South African animal rights group asks court to ban live sheep shipments by Kuwaiti firm
South African police fire rubber bullets at Zimbabwe protest
Motorcycling-South African rookie Binder claims shock win in Brno
South African speakeasies boost calls for end to COVID booze ban
South African pacer Nortje to replace Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals line-up