Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL's star-studded teams land in UAE

Both CSK and RCB are based out of Dubai while the Rohit Sharma-captained Mumbai Indians are camping in Abu Dhabi. The players are not allowed to venture out of their rooms during the six-day isolation period.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:06 IST
IPL's star-studded teams land in UAE
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

IPL's star-studded teams including Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Mumbai Indians arrived in the UAE on Friday for the world's biggest T20 league, beginning on September 19. All three teams posted their departure photos on social media. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK held a brief training camp in Chennai before flying out and was the only team to do so.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who made his own arrangements to reach Dubai directly from Mumbai following all BCCI SOP, also posted a photo from the team hotel after touching down. Both CSK and RCB are based out of Dubai while the Rohit Sharma-captained Mumbai Indians are camping in Abu Dhabi.

The players are not allowed to venture out of their rooms during the six-day isolation period. The players, who were already tested multiple times before departure, will now undergo a six-day isolation period with testing on day 1, 3 and 6. If they clear all the tests, they will be eligible to enter the tournament's bio-bubble and start training.

Subsequently, the players and support staff will be tested every fifth day of the tournament. On Thursday, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders became the first set of teams to arrive in the UAE.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will land over the weekend. Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India.

The postponement of the T20 World Cup in Australia created a window for the IPL, which was supposed to take place in March-May before the BCCI postponed it indefinitely due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus motorcyclists hold protest ride over police curbs

Thousands of motorcyclists staged simultaneous rides through cities and towns in Cyprus on Friday to protest a police decree that they claim infringes on their constitutional right to unfettered mobility. Motorcyclists gathered in Nicosia, ...

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI

Ashwani Bhatia was on Friday appointed as the Managing Director MD of the State Bank of India SBI, according to a Personnel Ministry orderBhatia is at present working as the Deputy Managing Director in SBIHe has been appointed as the MD up ...

Paswan flags labelling norms violation by pharma firm

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he has found a pharma company violating packaging and labelling norms, which he noticed on the multivitamin tablets pack purchased by his family members recently. &#160; &#160; &#160...

West Bengal: Strict bi-weekly Covid-induced lockdown enforced

Helped by intermittent rains, the second day of the bi-weekly lockdown across West Bengal on Friday kept people indoor and shut most of the commercial establishments, amidst stray incidents of violation of the restrictions. However, the two...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020