Penguins sign D Maniscalco to three-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Josh Maniscalco to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2020-21 season, the team announced Friday. Maniscalco, 21, played as a sophomore last season at Arizona State University, finishing with 11 goals and 21 assists in 36 games, all career highs.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Josh Maniscalco to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in the 2020-21 season, the team announced Friday. Maniscalco, 21, played as a sophomore last season at Arizona State University, finishing with 11 goals and 21 assists in 36 games, all career highs. His 32 points tied for sixth among NCAA defensemen.

"Josh is a solid puck-moving, offensive defenseman," said Penguins executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford. "He jumps into the rush and plays a style that is complementary to our group. We think highly of his character and are happy to add Josh to the organization." The undrafted Maniscalco played with Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux's son, Austin, during both of his seasons with the Sun Devils.

He also played one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL in 2017-18 and was in the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2015-17.

