Seven positive tests in MLB this week

Three players were among the seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 in baseball during the past week. The seven positive results were out of 12,485 samples tested from Aug. 14-20, according to information released Friday by Major League Baseball and the players association.

Three positives were players and four were staff members. Five were personnel from major league clubs and two were from the league's alternate sites. Two members of the New York Mets organization tested positive this week, prompting the postponement of Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins and a three-game series against the New York Yankees that was set to begin Friday.

The total number of positive tests during the monitoring stage climbed to 82, including 54 players and 28 staff members from 19 different teams. That's out of 78,612 samples collected, a positivity rate of 0.1 percent.