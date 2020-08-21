Tvesa fighting hard in tough conditions; Aditi, Diksha exit Women's Open

Debutant Tvesa Malik was fighting hard in tough conditions to stay on for the weekend but the duo of Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar exited the AIG women's British Open at the halfway stage after another difficult day here. Even as golfers continued to battle high winds and tough Links conditions, Tvesa was two-over through five holes following a double bogey on Par-4 second hole in the second round. She had a 8-over 79 on the first day.

At 10-over, the Indian still has a chance of making the weekend as the cut could come at eight-over or nine-over. However, Aditi (78-78) and Diksha (79-78) couldn't contend with the conditions which saw bursts of heavy rain early on and then troublesome gusts of wind on day two.

On a day, when she was confirmed as a recipient of one of India's highest sporting awards, the Arjuna Award, Aditi finally managed a birdie, her only in 36 holes, at the Par-3 fifth. Diksha, who had also been nominated for the award but may have to wait for another year as Aditi received it this year, had a birdie and an eagle on par-4 13th and 18th holes on the first day but on the second day she had no birdies.

Even as the winds continued to howl, Swede Dani Holmqvist and American Austin Ernst, were both safely in the clubhouse, at one-under and even par and were the top two on the leader board. Behind them there were four others -- Emily Kristine Pedersen (72), Lindsey Weaver (72), Lydia Ko (71) and Jasmine Suwannapura (72) -- with total of even par 142 and they shared the third place.

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was among others at even par, but she still had eight holes to play..