Bucks looking to take charge against Magic

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:17 IST
Less than a minute into Thursday's Game 2 between top-seeded Milwaukee and eighth-seeded Orlando, Magic forward Gary Clark missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning MVP then took the ball the other way and barreled down the lane for an easy layup. That sequence captured the stark difference between the first two games of this Eastern Conference first-round series. The Bucks largely cruised to a comfortable 111-96 victory Thursday, evening the series at 1-1 following a stunning Game 1 defeat to the short-handed Magic.

The Bucks believe they rediscovered their identity and now hope to carry that success over to Saturday's Game 3. The Magic, conversely, will aim to recapture what worked so well during its Game 1 upset at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. "I'm happy our team was able to (play better defensively)," said Antetekounmpo, the favorite to repeat as league MVP. "We just got to keep doing this. Keep doing it Game 3, Game 4, keep getting better every game.

"That's what we've been doing all season and that's what we're going to start doing from today." After a subpar performance in Game 1, a Bucks defense that was rated as the NBA's best during the regular season was on display early in Game 2. Orlando missed 25 of its first 28 shots, helping create an early Milwaukee advantage that eventually ballooned to 23 points.

Compare that to Game 1, when Orlando shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and buried 16 3-pointers. "They were definitely more aggressive defensively," Magic center Nikola Vucevic said following Game 2. "They got into the ball more. They made it harder for us to execute our stuff. But I still think we had good looks."

Antetokounmpo has put up big numbers in this series, finishing with 28 points, 20 rebounds and five assists during Thursday's win. But he has not shot particularly well (45.8 percent over two games) for a player who typically does so much work by driving powerfully to the basket and athletically finishing in transition. He has also turned the ball over 12 times over two games. Part of that can be attributed to the defensive "wall" Orlando successfully built in front of Antetokounmpo in Game 1, but that cracked in Game 2.

The Bucks still need more from fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, who has missed 15 of his 20 shots so far and scored just two points Thursday. Brook Lopez (20 points), Pat Connaughton (15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point distance) and Eric Bledsoe (13 points, seven assists) were Thursday's reliable complements to Antetokounmpo. Vucevic has been terrific for Orlando so far in the series, averaging 33.5 points and 12.0 rebounds over two games while scoring from all over the floor.

But he needs help. Starting forward Aaron Gordon (who would be the primary defender on Antetokounmpo) has missed both games with a hamstring injury, while reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams has also been out with a foot injury. Both players' statuses remain up in the air for Game 3. Evan Fournier, the Magic's second-leading scorer, has made just seven of his 21 field-goal attempts through the first two games.

"We're not going to win without him," Orlando coach Steve Clifford said. --Field Level Media

