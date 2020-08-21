Left Menu
This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:30 IST
Baseball-Yankees-Mets series postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

This weekend's three-game series between the visiting New York Yankees and crosstown rivals New York Mets has been postponed due to two positive tests for COVID-19, Major League Baseball said on Friday. MLB said in a statement the games were postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Mets' organization.

The Mets returned home from Florida on Thursday where the final game of their four-game series versus the Miami Marlins was postponed because of the positive tests. The individuals that tested positive, reportedly a player and a staff member, along with those traced to be within close contact remained in Miami overnight on Thursday.

The Mets' home ballpark is a short walk from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where a warm-up tennis event ahead of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 U.S. Open is already underway.

