Golf-Mickelson to make PGA Tour Champions debut

I was excited to play," he said after rounds of 74 and 68 that will keep him out of the field at next week's BMW Championship, the second FedExCup playoff event of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:24 IST
Phil Mickelson will make his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National on Monday, he said on Friday. The 50-year-old was projected to miss the cut at the Northern Trust at TPC Boston and the American said he wanted to play on the senior circuit for the first time to keep active ahead of next month's Safeway Open and U.S. Open.

"I feel like coming into this week I've been playing really well at home. I was excited to play," he said after rounds of 74 and 68 that will keep him out of the field at next week's BMW Championship, the second FedExCup playoff event of the year. "I really want to play golf, and that will give me a chance to play three competitive rounds."

The World Golf Hall of Famer, nicknamed Lefty, has won 44 events on the PGA Tour including five major championships.

