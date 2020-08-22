Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-10-man Bordeaux held by Nantes as Ligue 1 makes sluggish return

The game, initially scheduled on Saturday, had been brought forward by the French League after the Olympique de Marseille-St Etienne match was postponed following four cases of coronavirus in the Provence side. The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and a new season resumed with fewer than the maximum 5,000 fans allowed turning up at the Matmut Atlantique.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-08-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 00:46 IST
Soccer-10-man Bordeaux held by Nantes as Ligue 1 makes sluggish return

Girondins de Bordeaux were reduced to 10 men early on but still salvaged a point in a lacklustre 0-0 home draw against Nantes in the first game of the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 season on Friday. The game, initially scheduled on Saturday, had been brought forward by the French League after the Olympique de Marseille-St Etienne match was postponed following four cases of coronavirus in the Provence side.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 crisis and a new season resumed with fewer than the maximum 5,000 fans allowed turning up at the Matmut Atlantique. Bordeaux have now failed to win any of their last eight league outings as they got off to a sluggish start under new coach Jean-Louis Gasset.

Nantes dominated for the most part after the 20-year-old Mehdi Zerkane, making his Ligue 1 debut, was shown a straight red card for a rough challenge on Nicolas Pallois. But they lacked inspiration throughout and Bordeaux held firm, led by centre back Laurent Koscielny.

Dijon take on Angers and Lille entertain Stade Rennais on Saturday. Olympique Lyonnais and Paris St Germain had their respective matches postponed by three weeks after both teams qualified for the Champions League semi-finals.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Just a few hours left for the release of One Piece Chapter 988. The imminent chapter is likely to reveal Nekomamushis trump card against Kaido. Read further what you can see in the imminent chapter.One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to show th...

U.S. and EU hatch mini-deal to cut lobster, other tariffs

The United States and the European Union on Friday announced a mini-deal valued at around 200 million to cut import tariffs on a small range of products, including U.S. lobsters, in a sign of easing transatlantic trade tensions. The two, wh...

New Canadian face mask plant to help avoid 'terrifying' shortages during pandemic - premier

A 3M Co Canadian plant capable of supplying 50 million N95 face masks a year will help stave off terrifying shortages during the coronavirus pandemic, the leader of Canadas most populous province said on Friday.Ottawa and the province of On...

Strasburg has carpal tunnel syndrome, may need surgery

Washington Nationals star right-hander Stephen Strasburg has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, manager Dave Martinez announced Friday. Martinez noted that surgery is an option for the reigning World Series MVP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020