Yankees' Paxton, Torres, Avilan headed to injured list

Yankees left-hander James Paxton was diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain of the forearm flexor in his throwing arm after undergoing an MRI exam at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, as the team conducted multiple medical exams Friday. "No Tommy John recommended. Issue is believed to be muscular in nature," MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman posted on Twitter in regard to Paxton.

The Yankees also announced Friday that shortstop Gleyber Torres underwent an MRI that revealed Grade 1 strains of the left quad and left hamstring. Left-hander Luis Avilan had hiw own MRI that revealed left shoulder inflammation. Avilan has yet to record a decision in 10 appearances and has a 4.32 ERA.

Paxton, Torres and Avilan all are headed to the 10-day injured list. Torres exited Thursday's game after hitting an RBI groundout in the third inning to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead. He stumbled running down the first-base line and appeared to injure himself as he approached the base.

Torres is batting .231 with one homer and six RBIs this season. He batted .278 with 38 homers and 90 RBIs while appearing in 144 games in 2019. Paxton owns a 1-1 record with a 6.64 ERA in five starts in 2020, one season removed from a 15-6 record with a 3.82 ERA.

The 31-year-old sports a 57-33 record with a 3.58 ERA in 136 career appearances (all starts) with the Seattle Mariners (2013-18) and Yankees. New York has seen a number of its stars head to the injured list, including sluggers Aaron Judge (right calf strain) and Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring strain) as well as infielder DJ LeMahieu (left thumb sprain).

--Field Level Media