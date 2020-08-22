Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz pummel Nuggets to take 2-1 series lead

Mike Conley scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 124-87 rout of the Denver Nuggets near Orlando on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 04:18 IST
Jazz pummel Nuggets to take 2-1 series lead

Mike Conley scored 27 points and Rudy Gobert added 24 points and 14 rebounds to power the Utah Jazz to a 124-87 rout of the Denver Nuggets near Orlando on Friday. The victory gave the Jazz a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Game 4 is on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell added 20 points while Georges Niang scored a playoff career-high 16 points off the bench. Utah earned its second straight lopsided victory over Denver after going 18-of-37 from 3-point range. Conley led the way, going a career-playoff-best 7-of-8 from long distance. Nikola Jokic scored 15 points and Jamal Murray added 12 to lead the Nuggets. Both players added five rebounds and six assists. Denver shot just 37.5 percent from the floor, compared to 51.2 for the Jazz.

Gobert dominated on both ends of the court in the first half. He scored 20 points and collected 11 rebounds before halftime. Gobert racked up 12 points and eight rebounds during the first quarter alone. On defense, he spearheaded an effort that forced Denver to commit six turnovers and shoot just 6-of-18 (33.3) from the field over the first 12 minutes.

It opened the door for Utah to build a double-digit lead before the first quarter ended. The Jazz went on a 23-6 run -- highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from Conley -- and seized a 36-16 lead early in the second quarter. Two more back-to-back threes -- this time from Mitchell and Niang -- helped Utah build their largest lead of the first half at 56-31. Denver closed the gap a little bit in the waning minutes of the second quarter. Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap capped an 11-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers, cutting the Jazz lead to 56-42 in the final minute before halftime.

Utah heated up from the perimeter again after halftime and never looked back. Outside shooting fueled an 18-5 run that helped the Jazz extend their lead to 77-50 with 7:30 left in the third quarter. Mitchell, Conley, and O'Neale all buried outside baskets to fuel the spurt. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Russia clears Kremlin critic Navalny to be airlifted to Germany in coma

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was let out of hospital and delivered to an airport early on Saturday to be airlifted to Germany to receive medical care after the opposition politicians allies accused the Russian authorities of tr...

Thunder plan to stand tall in Game 3 vs. Rockets

In the aftermath of a series-opening loss to the Houston Rockets and in advance of a different approach that yielded the same result in Game 2, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul shared strategies that seemed viable and likely to set the Thunde...

Arizona voters put tax to fund education, recreational marijuana on November ballot

Voters will decide in November whether to pump 940 million into education by taxing Arizonas highest earners and make the state the 11th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana, election officials said on Friday.The two measures cl...

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat

At least two federal buildings in Portland have been closed and the FBI is investigating after a car bomb threat was made, the officials said Friday. The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020