Angels activate SS Simmons from IL

Simmons has not played since the fourth game of the season when he came away from a July 27 contest with a sprained left ankle while running to first base. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner had three hits in his first 16 at-bats before missing the next 22 games. Simmons, 30, missed 59 games last season with two separate left ankle sprains.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 05:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 05:01 IST
Angels activate SS Simmons from IL

The Los Angeles Angels reinstated Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the 10-day injured list and had him starting and batting ninth in Friday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Simmons has not played since the fourth game of the season when he came away from a July 27 contest with a sprained left ankle while running to first base. The four-time Gold Glove Award winner had three hits in his first 16 at-bats before missing the next 22 games.

Simmons, 30, missed 59 games last season with two separate left ankle sprains. He is a career .268 hitter over nine seasons with the Atlanta Braves and Angels. The Angels also placed catcher Max Stassi on the 10-day IL with a right quad strain and knee bruise. Stassi, 29, was batting .244 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over18 games. He is a career .208 hitter with 16 home runs over 201 career games with the Houston Astros (2013-19) and Angels.

--Field Level Media

