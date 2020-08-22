Tigers rally to end 20-game skid vs. Indians

Rookie Isaac Paredes belted a grand slam to power visiting Detroit to a 10-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Friday, snapping the Tigers' 20-game losing streak in the series. Jonathan Schoop slugged a two-run homer among his four hits, Victor Reyes also went deep, and Jeimer Candelario had a two-run single for the Tigers.

Detroit, which halted a nine-game losing skid overall, defeated Cleveland for the first time since posting a 4-1 win on April 10, 2019. Indians slugger Franmil Reyes launched a two-run shot, his fourth homer in seven games overall and third in his past two meetings with the Tigers. Reyes' blast in the third inning gave Cleveland a 5-0 lead before Detroit erupted for seven runs in the fourth.

With one out in the fourth, Miguel Cabrera walked on five pitches before Schoop deposited a 1-0 curveball from Adam Plutko (1-2) over the wall in center field to trim Detroit's deficit to 5-2. Things didn't get much better for Plutko, who allowed the next three batters to reach base before Austin Romine extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI single. Paredes, 21, followed by sending a 1-2 inside fastball from Plutko into the bleachers in left field for his first career home run.

Paredes' blast not only gave the Tigers a 7-5 lead, but it also spelled the end of the evening of Plutko. The Cleveland starter permitted seven runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings while walking two and striking one. The explosive offense helped produce the first major league win for Rony Garcia (1-0), who allowed just one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Victor Reyes sent a first-pitch sinker from Dominic Leone over the wall in right field to lead off the seventh. Detroit pushed its advantage to 10-5 later in the inning when Candelario's two-run single to left-center plated Cabrera and Schoop. Detroit hardly looked as if it would be in position to win the game considering Cleveland's fast start.

Tyler Naquin ripped an RBI double off starter Michael Fulmer to open the scoring in the second, and Franmil Reyes scored on Domingo Santana's groundout to double the advantage. Naquin then came around to score on an infield single by Delino DeShields Jr., giving the Indians a 3-0 advantage. --Field Level Media