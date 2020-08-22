Left Menu
Bryan Reynolds homered, tripled and singled, drove in four runs and scored three times Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 11:13 IST
Reynolds, Pirates pound Brewers
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pirates)

Bryan Reynolds homered, tripled and singled, drove in four runs and scored three times Friday as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates stacked five straight singles in a three-run fourth inning and added three more runs in the eighth.

Ben Gamel and Christian Yelich homered for the Brewers. Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-1) pitched five innings, giving up one run and two hits with three walks and a strikeout. The Pirates are 7-0 in his seven career starts against the Brewers.

Adrian Houser (1-2) pitched seven innings for Milwaukee, allowing four runs, nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts. Pittsburgh closer Keone Kela left in the ninth inning after five pitches. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that he was dealing with forearm tightness.

" just had some forearm tightness, and I was erring way on the side of safety because of where we're at this year," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. Gamel gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead with a homer to right-center, his third, in the second inning.

Reynolds responded in the bottom of the second with his second homer, also to right-center, for a 1-1 tie. In the fourth, Pittsburgh worked Houser from the start. Josh Bell hit a leadoff single to center. Colin Moran singled to left-center, with Bell aggressively moving to third.

Reynolds hit a ball that went off Houser's glove, and shortstop Orlando Arcia's short toss to second was too late and offline. It was ruled a single, and Bell scored for a 2-1 lead. Gregory Polanco got in on the act with a single to center, bringing home Moran. Finally, Cole Tucker's infield single drove in Reynolds to make it 4-1.

Against reliever Richard Rodriguez in the eighth, Yelich cut the deficit to 4-2 with a leadoff homer to left, his seventh. It was the Brewers' fourth hit, after Gamel had the first three. In the home half of the eighth with Alex Claudio pitching, Bell led off with a single. Moran followed with a bunt single in front of Reynolds' triple to left-center that increased the Pirates' lead to 6-2. After Polanco struck out, Tucker singled to bring Reynolds home and make it 7-2.

Pittsburgh's Tyler Bashlor got the last three outs after Kela exited.

