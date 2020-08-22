Left Menu
Development News Edition

Braves' Erlin faces Phillies, eyes continued success

Last season he was 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in four starts against the Braves. The Phillies will have a new-look pitching staff for the rest of the series.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:15 IST
Braves' Erlin faces Phillies, eyes continued success

Braves left-hander Robbie Erlin will be matched against the Philadelphia Phillies' Zack Wheeler, a right-hander who was born and raised in the Atlanta area, in Saturday's middle game of a three-game series at Atlanta. The Braves won the opener 11-2 on Friday and have won three of five meetings between the two clubs this year.

Erlin (0-0, 5.40 ERA) was released by the last-place Pittsburgh Pirates three weeks ago and selected off waivers by Atlanta on Aug. 7. After one relief appearance, Erlin started against Miami on Sunday and fired four scoreless innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit in a 4-0 win. A similar outing would cement his spot in the rotation.

"A lot of credit goes to (catcher Tyler Flowers) back there," Erlin said. "Just taking control of the game, incorporating the reports on how I like to pitch. Everything was great. I tried to really just throw the ball into his glove. Easy as that." "That was nice," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after Erlin's first start. "He's a strike-thrower who can change speeds. I thought he looked pretty good.

"Had some good changeups, a little funky delivery. I think his fastball plays off that. Just the ability to throw the ball over the plate is so refreshing here." The Braves opted to skip the starts scheduled for Kyle Wright, who was sent to the alternate training camp on Thursday, and Touki Toussaint, instead opting to use Erlin and Josh Tomlin in the final two games of the Philadelphia series.

Erlin has made six career appearances against Philadelphia, three of them starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings against the Phillies. He faced them in his Atlanta debut on Aug. 10 and gave up four runs, including three home runs, in 2 2/3 innings. Wheeler (3-0, 2.81 ERA) is living up to the high expectations that came when he signed as a free agent in the offseason.

In his latest start on Sunday, Wheeler defeated the New York Mets -- his team for the previous seven seasons -- by pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts. He has been a workhorse, pitching no fewer than 5 2/3 innings in any of his four starts. "It's kind of always been my thing, get ahead, stay ahead and just get quick outs so you can go deep in games," Wheeler said. "When I first came up in the big leagues, all the older guys were telling me you want to go seven innings or more, and so that kind of always stuck with me. That was always my goal."

Wheeler will be making his first appearance of the season against Atlanta. He made 14 starts against the Braves while a member of the Mets, going 6-5 with 4.04 ERA. Wheeler made his major league debut against Atlanta in 2013. Last season he was 1-2 with a 6.26 ERA in four starts against the Braves.

The Phillies will have a new-look pitching staff for the rest of the series. Right-hander David Hale was obtained Friday from the New York Yankees in exchange for right-hander Addison Ross. Philadelphia also acquired right-handed pitchers Brandon Workman, a possible closer, and Heath Hembree from Boston for two right-handers, Nick Pivetta and minor-leaguer Connor Seabold.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

De Villiers, Steyn and Morris join RCB teammates in Dubai

It was steaming outside as the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris arrived here in the wee hours of Saturday to join their Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates for the upcoming IPL. Moved out of India due to t...

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. A long-time opponent of President Vladi...

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Smoke filled the air outside a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, as authorities worked to clear a crowd accused of damaging patrol vehicles, throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at officers. Police declared a riot early Saturday outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020