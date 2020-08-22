Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arjuna Award will motivate me for next year's Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday said the Arjuna Award will motivate her for next year's Tokyo Olympics and it will also inspire young athletes to pick up a sport.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 14:21 IST
Arjuna Award will motivate me for next year's Tokyo Olympics: Dutee Chand
Dutee Chand. Image Credit: ANI

Ace Indian sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday said the Arjuna Award will motivate her for next year's Tokyo Olympics and it will also inspire young athletes to pick up a sport. The Sports Ministry on Friday confirmed that five athletes will receive the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award while 27 athletes will be conferred with the Arjuna Award on August 29 at the National Sports Awards ceremony.

Batsman Rohit Sharma, Mariyappan T. (Para-Athletics), Manika Batra (Table Tennis), Vinesh (Wrestling) and Rani (Hockey) will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Chand, shuttler Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy, cricketer Ishant Sharma and shooter Manu Bhaker are among the 27 athletes who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award.

"First of all, I would like to thank the state government for recommending me for this year's Arjuna Awards. I'm very happy and proud that I will get the prestigious award in 2020. I have worked hard for this and bagged many medals in the last three years," Chand told ANI. Further, she thanked the Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and KIIT Foundation for lending their support in her journey.

"These awards motivate athlete to achieve more in upcoming tournaments. It will motivate me for the next year's Tokyo Olympics and it will act as an inspiration for young athletes. I will try hard to win more medals for the country and make India proud," Chand said. However, the 24-year-old is yet to qualify for the next year's quadrennial event. She will try to grab an Olympic berth in a qualification event. "I would urge youngsters to pick up a sport while pursuing your studies as it will keep you fit and you could make your country proud in the field of sports," the sprinter added.

Her biggest wins came in 2018 at the Asian Games where she picked up a silver in both 100 m and 200 m races. She had won bronze medals in 100m and 4x100m relay at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. She is the first Indian athlete to win in the World University Games. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through the virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected ISIS operative sent to 8-day police custody by Delhi court

A suspected ISIS operative, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police with Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs from Dhaula Kuan here, was on Saturday sent to eight-day police custody by a court here. The accused was presented at th...

De Villiers, Steyn and Morris join RCB teammates in Dubai

It was steaming outside as the South African trio of AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris arrived here in the wee hours of Saturday to join their Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates for the upcoming IPL. Moved out of India due to t...

Kremlin critic Navalny is evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. A long-time opponent of President Vladi...

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Smoke filled the air outside a police precinct in Portland, Oregon, as authorities worked to clear a crowd accused of damaging patrol vehicles, throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at officers. Police declared a riot early Saturday outs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020