Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man United captain Maguire can go home as trial postponed

He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea. Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:03 IST
Man United captain Maguire can go home as trial postponed
The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday. Image Credit: Flickr

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's trial on charges of assault and attempted bribery has been postponed until Tuesday after he testified before a prosecutor. The three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home, a source from the prosecutor's office said on Saturday.

Maguire left the court building in an unmarked van for an undisclosed destination. He and the two other defendants were charged with multiple instances of assault and battery in regard to a fight they had with others on Mykonos, an island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean Sea. Police tried to break up the fight. Maguire and another defendant are also charged with attempted bribery and assault against a policeman.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Prison Break Season 6: Scofield’s returning to outer world defined, Did Miller hint Season 7?

The returning of Prison Break Season 6 is already confirmed and the series lovers are ardently looking forward to the latest updates related to it. The sixth season was in the process of making, and this was hinted by many including Dominic...

Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance p...

India strikes back at China, Pakistan over Kashmir remarks, asks not to interfere in internal matter

India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference of Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement of China and Pakistan and asked the countries to not interfere in matters that are internal affairs of New Delhi. Retreating its concerns over ...

Germany reports 2,000 new cases of coronavirus

Germanys disease control reported 2,034 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the first time the daily national increase has topped 2,000 since the end of April. The Robert Koch Institute calls the coronavirus outbreaks very concerning. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020