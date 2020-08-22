Left Menu
Haryana approves new scheme for Olympics, Paralympics-qualified athletes

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games.

Updated: 22-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:07 IST
Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh (file image). Image Credit: ANI

The Haryana government on Saturday approved a scheme of giving incentive amount of INR 5 lakh in advance to athletes who qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games. This decision has been taken in order to help the players in advance preparations before these competitions.

The outstanding amount will be made available to them after they participate in the Olympics. On request of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has approved this scheme in order to assist athletes prepare for Tokyo Olympics next year.

Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sandeep Singh said that earlier the players were given an incentive amount of INR 15 lakh after they had played Olympics and Paralympics. He also added that at the time of preparing for these competitions, players remained in great need for this incentive as during the preparations a healthy diet and many other things are needed.

On the request made by sports department, Haryana CM Khattar has approved this scheme of giving INR 5 lakh as an advance incentive to the players who have qualified in the Olympics and Paralympics. The outstanding amount will be made available to them after they take part in the Olympics.

The Sports Minister also informed that the state government is going to bring many other new schemes for the players before the Tokyo Olympics next year. The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

