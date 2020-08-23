Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wizards District Gaming upset Raptors Uprising GC in NBA 2K semis

The Raptors didn't lose a match all season, and were 50-8 overall in single-game matchups. "This win wasn't just for us, that was for the whole league," said John "JBM" Mascone, who averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 assists on Saturday for the Wizards.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 03:21 IST
Wizards District Gaming upset Raptors Uprising GC in NBA 2K semis
Fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming upset the top-seed Raptors in the NBA 2K League semifinals on Saturday with a 2-0 sweep. Image Credit: ANI

No team in the three-year history of the NBA 2K League has had a better regular season than the one Raptors Uprising GC forged in 2020. But it won't end with a championship.

Fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming upset the top-seed Raptors in the NBA 2K League semifinals on Saturday with a 2-0 sweep. The Raptors were a perfect 16-0 in the regular season, and also won the league's The Tipoff and The Turn tournaments during the season. The Raptors didn't lose a match all season and were 50-8 overall in single-game matchups.

"This win wasn't just for us, that was for the whole league," said John "JBM" Mascone, who averaged 21.5 points and 5.5 assists on Saturday for the Wizards. In the other semifinal, third-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad swept second-seeded Jazz Gaming 2-0. The Warriors were the top seed in the 2019 edition of the NBA 2K League Playoffs but were upset before claiming the championship.

"We thought we were the best team last year and didn't get it done," said the Warriors' Charlie "CB13" Bostwick. "We still think we're the best team in the league." The Wizards and Warriors will square off in the NBA 2K League Finals on Friday in a best-of-five series beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The $920,000 playoffs featured the top nine teams from the regular season, plus Blazer5, who won last week's The Ticket Tournament. The tournament champion will earn $420,000 with the remaining $500,000 divided among the other nine teams in the tournament. The Wizards won a pair of close games to upend the Raptors. Ryan "Dayfri" Conger had 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks to power the Wizards in a 70-66 win in the opener. Justin "Just_Awkward" Howell had 20 points and five assists.

JBM piled up 28 points and seven assists to lead the way in a 65-57 win in the second game, including a clinching 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining. The Raptors' Kenneth "Kenny Got Work" Hailey, considered a front-runner for league MVP honours, averaged 28.5 points and 8.5 assists in the two games. The Warriors took out the Jazz via scores of 87-61 and 71-66. CB13 sizzled the nets for 35 points in the opener and then topped it with 40 points in the clincher. Samuel "Gradient" Sayyers added 16.5 points and 3.5 steals per game.

Spencer "Ria" Wyman (15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds) and Kimanni "Splashy" Ingram (22.5 points) led the Jazz. NBA 2K League playoff prize pool:

1. ($420,000) 2. ($150,000)

3-4. Raptors Uprising GC, Jazz Gaming ($75,000) 5-8. Kings Guard Gaming, Bucks Gaming, Hornets Venom GT, Blazer5 Gaming ($35,000)

9-10. Nets GC, Mavs Gaming ($30,000) --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bears to sign K Santos

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign kicker Cairo Santos to compete for the starting job, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the team will ink Santos after he clears the testing protocol for COVID-19 on Sunday.Santos, 28, would compe...

U.S. House votes to block Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with 25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The 257...

Dueling demonstrations turn violent in downtown Portland

Dueling demonstrations in Portland Saturday afternoon by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent, with demonstrators hurling rocks and other items at each other and getting into fights. Streets were blocked amid the mayhem betwee...

Heat top Pacers, take 3-0 series lead

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the stretch Saturday night as the Miami Heat staved off an Indiana Pacers rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020