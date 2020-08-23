Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toronto's Nurse named NBA Coach of the Year

The defending NBA champions had the league's second-best record during the regular season -- 53-19 -- and their .736 winning percentage set a franchise record. Toronto led the NBA in holding its opponents to fewer than 100 points 22 times. On offense, the Raptors averaged 112.8 points and a franchise-record 13.8 three-point field goals per game.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 04:02 IST
Toronto's Nurse named NBA Coach of the Year

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse was named NBA Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season on Saturday. The defending NBA champions had the league's second-best record during the regular season -- 53-19 -- and their .736 winning percentage set a franchise record. They have a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven opening-round series against the Brooklyn Nets.

"When you see Nick on the sidelines, that's who he is as a person. Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic. Always setting the tone for our team -- attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last," said Masai Ujiri, the Raptors president, in a news release. "That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honor has been a long one -- we are so happy to see him recognized this way." Nurse, 53, is in his second season as the Raptors head coach after five seasons as an assistant. He was the ninth rookie head coach to win an NBA championship and has an overall 111-43 record with the team.

Nurse kept the Raptors among the top teams in the league this season despite having NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard depart as a free agent to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. "There's a player development segment, there's a way we play defense, there's a way we share the ball, there's competitiveness, there's a never-give-up attitude, there's all kinds of big-shot mentality, there's lots of things that have emerged from this team, but I think that the biggest one is the way we try to go out and play hard and try hard defensively and how we try to figure things out each, almost each and every possession, on each and every night," Nurse told reporters.

"We don't do it every night, but we come out fighting most nights, and that's the trait that I think I would say we should all be proud of." On defense, the Raptors led the NBA in points allowed (106.5 points per game) and opponent three-point field goal percentage (33.7) and ranked second in opponent field goal percentage (42.8). Toronto led the NBA in holding its opponents to fewer than 100 points 22 times.

On offense, the Raptors averaged 112.8 points and a franchise-record 13.8 three-point field goals per game. Toronto has a winning record in 24 straight months of regular-season play, the longest streak in the NBA.

Nurse is the third Raptors coach to win the award, following Dwane Casey (2017-18) and Sam Mitchell (2006-07). --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Bears to sign K Santos

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign kicker Cairo Santos to compete for the starting job, ESPN reported Saturday. Per the report, the team will ink Santos after he clears the testing protocol for COVID-19 on Sunday.Santos, 28, would compe...

U.S. House votes to block Postal reforms seen as threat to mail-in ballots

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives voted on Saturday to provide the cash-strapped Postal Service with 25 billion and block policy changes that have stirred concerns about mail-in balloting ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The 257...

Dueling demonstrations turn violent in downtown Portland

Dueling demonstrations in Portland Saturday afternoon by right-wing and left-wing protesters turned violent, with demonstrators hurling rocks and other items at each other and getting into fights. Streets were blocked amid the mayhem betwee...

Heat top Pacers, take 3-0 series lead

Bam Adebayo had a hoop, two offensive rebounds and three free throws down the stretch Saturday night as the Miami Heat staved off an Indiana Pacers rally to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020