Nats fend off Marlins in G1 of twinbill, 5-4

Turner went 1-for-1 with two walks, and the Nationals got seven key outs in relief in the seven-inning game. Washington's Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, was cruising with four scoreless innings and a 5-0 lead, but had to settle for a no-decision when he failed to get out of the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 04:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 04:55 IST
Nats fend off Marlins in G1 of twinbill, 5-4

Trea Turner scored twice and finished with a perfect on-base percentage, powering the host Washington Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Washington's Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young award winner, was cruising with four scoreless innings and a 5-0 lead, but had to settle for a no-decision when he failed to get out of the fifth. He allowed five hits, one hit-by-pitch, one bases-loaded walk and four runs in that frame. Scherzer took a Jesus Aguilar line drive off his upper back in the first inning, and there's no word yet on whether that caused his troubles.

Marlins rookie Daniel Castano (0-2) took the loss in just his third major-league game. He lasted only one-third of an inning, allowing one hit, two walks and two runs. Washington opened the scoring with two runs in the first. Turner drew a walk, and Howie Kendrick - playing his first game since suffering a hamstring injury on Aug. 14 - did the same. After a wild pitch, the Nationals cashed in on RBI singles by Asdrubal Cabrera and Josh Harrison.

Turner sparked another run in the third. He led off with a double, stole third - he was called out initially but that ruling was overturned on replay - and scored on Kendrick's sacrifice fly. The Nationals extended their lead to 5-0 in the fourth on a rally started by Kurt Suzuki's leadoff single. Harrison then singled to right, and Suzuki scored on a throwing error by rookie right fielder Jesus Sanchez. Harrison then scored when Victor Robles' line drive was dropped by left fielder Corey Dickerson for the second error of the inning.

Miami got on the board with four runs in the top of the fifth. Magneuris Sierra pulled a double off the wall in right-center and scored when Jonathan Villar lofted a soft two-out single to left. Matt Joyce then golfed a 404-foot homer to center. Singles by Aguilar and Dickerson and a hit-by-pitch to Brian Anderson loaded the bases, and Sanchez got his first career RBI when Scherzer threw four straight balls. Washington's bullpen took over from there as Kyle Finnegan struck out Jorge Alfaro looking to end the fifth, Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless sixth, and Daniel Hudson did the same in the seventh to earn his sixth save of the season.

--Field Level Media

