Trout helps Angels snap A's nine-game home win streak

Mike Trout drove in three runs over the first two innings and the Los Angeles Angels ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 road victory Saturday over the Oakland Athletics. The A's saw their nine-game home winning streak come to an end. Oakland lost for just the third time in their past 10 games and fell in their own park for the first time since July 29 against the Colorado Rockies.

Trout had an RBI grounder in the first inning and a two-run double in the second to give him 25 RBIs on the season as his team approaches the midway point of its 60-game regular-season schedule. A total of 14 of those RBIs have come against the A's. The Angels scored another run in the second when A's third baseman Matt Chapman misplayed David Fletcher's ground ball to bring home Jo Adell.

Tony Kemp had an RBI double in the second inning as the A's got within 4-1. Chapman hit a home run in the fourth, his ninth of the season, to cut the deficit to 4-2. Matt Olson had an RBI double in the fifth to bring Oakland within a run. Starter Griffin Canning gave up three runs on six hits over 4 2/3 innings with two walks and three strikeouts as the Angels won for just the second time in their last 10 games. They are 4-5 against the A's this season.

Angels reliever Matt Andriese (1-1) followed with 2 1/3 scoreless innings, with Ty Buttrey adding two scoreless innings for his third save. A's starter Chris Bassitt (2-1) gave up four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

The A's defense committed three errors, all on the infield as Chapman, Kemp and Marcus Semien all had one. It was Oakland's first loss at home to an American League team since it was defeated by the Angels on the second day of the season.

One day after returning from a stint in the injured list because of a sprained ankle, the Angels' Andrelton Simmons had the day off as manager Joe Maddon eases the veteran shortstop back into the mix. --Field Level Media