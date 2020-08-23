Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul, Thunder blitz Rockets in OT

Paul finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, as a three-guard lineup worked wonders for Oklahoma City, which now trails the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 29 points off the bench along with five rebounds and five assists.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 07:00 IST
Paul, Thunder blitz Rockets in OT

Chris Paul drilled a 3-point heave as part of a 12-0 run to open overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 in Game 3 of a Western Conference first-round series Saturday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando. Paul finished with 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, as a three-guard lineup worked wonders for Oklahoma City, which now trails the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 29 points off the bench along with five rebounds and five assists. Danilo Gallinari added 20 points and seven boards for the Thunder. James Harden posted a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds and eight assists with just one turnover but fouled out for the first time this season when he picked up his sixth foul with 4:07 left in overtime. The Rockets responded with an 0-of-7 start from the floor in the extra period.

Jeff Green paired 22 points with seven boards off the Houston bench, while Eric Gordon scored 18 points but missed 16 of 24 shot attempts. The Rockets shot just 15 of 50 on 3-pointers. Paul missed a reverse layup attempt at the buzzer to end regulation, closing a wild sequence that capped the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a corner 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left that gave the Thunder a 104-103 lead. Danuel House Jr., who helped off Gilgeous-Alexander and surrendered the open look, sank a free throw with 9.5 seconds left to knot the score and force the overtime.

Green and P.J. Tucker sank 3-pointers down the stretch for Houston, both off Harden assists. Schroder and Paul countered in the final moments, with Paul assisting on Gilgeous-Alexander's deep shot. Oklahoma City survived an opening salvo from the Rockets, rallying from a 2-for-14 shooting start and 12-point deficit by making four straight shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Rockets led 29-23 entering the second but struggled to defend without fouling, sending the Thunder to the line 13 times in the first. Oklahoma City added eight additional free throw attempts in the second quarter but closed the half 12 of 21 from the line.

Gilgeous-Alexander reeled off seven consecutive points to pull the Thunder to within 41-39, but Harden recorded the final seven points of the half for the Rockets after Oklahoma City cut the margin to 56-55. --Field Level media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie sparkles, Indians get back on track vs. Tigers

Triston McKenzie struck out 10 batters over six innings in his major league debut and Domingo Santana ripped a three-run double to lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. McKenzies 10 strikeouts...

S.Korea reports biggest rise in coronavirus cases since March

South Korea reported its highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March on Sunday, as outbreaks continued to spread from a Seoul church and from political demonstrations its members had attended. The Korea Centers for Disea...

Avalanche G Grubauer leaves injured

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer left Saturday nights playoff game against the Dallas Stars early in the second period with an apparent left leg injury. Grubauer lunged to his right to make a save, then grabbed at his left gro...

Mets announce no new positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Mets are hopeful they can resume the 2020 season soon, after announcing no new additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Thursdays game between the Mets and the Marlins in Miami, as well as all three games of a weeken...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020