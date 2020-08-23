Left Menu
Cubs place 3B Bryant on IL with finger, wrist ailments

Bryant, 28, is batting just .177 this season with two home runs and four RBIs in 16 games. A career .282 hitter, Bryant has 140 career home runs and 407 RBIs in six seasons, all with the Cubs. --Field Level Media

Cubs place 3B Bryant on IL with finger, wrist ailments

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a left ring finger sprain, as well as a sore left wrist. The Cubs did not replace Bryant on the roster immediately and had David Bote at third base for Saturday's game against the cross-town Chicago White Sox. The Cubs played with a 27-man roster.

Bryant did not play in any of the final three games of a five-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals this week and then missed the opener of Friday's series opener against the White Sox. He went on the IL not long after Cubs manager David Ross said he was not planning such a move when he spoke to reporters Saturday.

Bryant played Monday's doubleheader against the Cardinals with wrist discomfort and had a hit in the opening game. He also received an injection in the wrist this week. Bryant, 28, is batting just .177 this season with two home runs and four RBIs in 16 games. A career .282 hitter, Bryant has 140 career home runs and 407 RBIs in six seasons, all with the Cubs.

