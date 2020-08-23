Left Menu
Development News Edition

James scores 38 as Lakers win, take 2-1 lead over Blazers

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 09:13 IST
James scores 38 as Lakers win, take 2-1 lead over Blazers
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series on Saturday night near Orlando. Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with 11 rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots as Los Angeles took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 points and Alex Caruso added 10 points and seven assists.

Portland star Damian Lillard contributed 34 points and seven assists while playing with a dislocated left index finger. CJ McCollum registered 28 points and eight rebounds, Carmelo Anthony had 20 points and four steals and Jusuf Nurkic added 10 points. Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.

Lillard made 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range and was 8 of 20 overall but made just 2 of 9 field-goal attempts in the second half. The Trail Blazers connected on 41.1 percent of their shots and were 12 of 35 from 3-point range. The Lakers shot 50 percent from the field and made 10 of 30 from behind the arc. Los Angeles was 28 of 43 from the free-throw line, while the Trail Blazers were 18 of 19.

Portland moved within 95-92 early in the fourth quarter before Davis got hot. He scored eight points during a 10-4 surge that gave Los Angeles a 105-96 advantage with 5:30 left. James drove for a hoop to make it 111-100 with 1:36 left and drained a 3-pointer to make it a 14-point differential with 58.1 seconds left as the Lakers closed it out.

The Lakers trailed 57-53 at halftime before outscoring Portland 40-29 in the third quarter. Anthony scored 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the quarter, including an 18-footer that gave the Trail Blazers a 78-77 victory with 4:36 left. Los Angeles answered with 12 straight points -- Davis and Caruso each scored five during the burst -- to open up an 89-78 advantage with 2:30 left.

Davis later knocked down a jumper to make it a 12-point margin but Lillard later buried his fifth 3-pointer to pull Portland within 93-86 entering the final stanza. McCollum scored 20 points and Lillard had 19 as Portland held the four-point advantage at the break. James had 22 points for the Lakers.

Lillard displayed early that the finger felt decent by scoring 14 points in the opening quarter. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indy 500 does its best to shine as show goes on in pandemic

The Indianapolis 500 has been stripped almost to the bone for the 104th running of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The iconic test of man and machine is too important to new owner Roger Penske to cancel in the year of the coronavirus pa...

Thane district reports 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Thane district has gone up to 1,13,884 with 1,284 more people testing positive for the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The fatality count in the district has reached 3,240 as 26 more p...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico passes somber coronavirus milestone even as signs of hope emergeStanding in a graveyard on the outskirts of Mexico City decked out in a cowboy hat to cover his rugged features from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020