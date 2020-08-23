Anderson goes distance as Giants top D-backs

Tyler Anderson threw his first career complete game leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Anderson (1-1) did not allow an earned run in shutting down the D-backs on three hits. The Giants won their fifth straight game while the Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning, and the Giants struck for four runs in the frame to break open a close game. The Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh against D-backs reliever Matt Grace, who walked Brandon Crawford and gave up Joey Bart's double that just missed clearing the left field wall. Pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubon walked, and Junior Guerra relieved Grace.

Guerra walked Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson to force in a pair of runs, before Donovan Solano's fielder's choice drove in another. Brandon Belt's single tacked on the fourth run of the inning. Anderson outdueled Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who pitched six innings and allowed only a run on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Grace (0-1) was charged with three earned runs without retiring a batter.

Anderson set down 16 straight Arizona batters after giving up a one-out double to Ketel Marte in the first inning. The Giants scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning, as Gallen got off to a rough start. He walked the first three hitters he faced before Belt grounded into a run-scoring double play.

Gallen avoided further damage and settled down. He posted his fifth straight six-inning start, and tied a major league record for most starts allowing three or fewer earned runs to begin his career, with 21. Gallen equaled the mark set by Aaron Sele of the Boston Red Sox from June 23, 1993 to April 19, 1994. Arizona tied the game, finally getting to Anderson in the seventh. Starling Marte reached on a throwing error, stole second base and scored on David Peralta's one-out single.

The Giants learned they will be without one of their top hitters, Austin Slater, for a time. Slater, who was batting .347 in 19 games, went on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. --Field Level Media