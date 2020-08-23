Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anderson goes distance as Giants top D-backs

The Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh against D-backs reliever Matt Grace, who walked Brandon Crawford and gave up Joey Bart's double that just missed clearing the left field wall. Grace (0-1) was charged with three earned runs without retiring a batter. Anderson set down 16 straight Arizona batters after giving up a one-out double to Ketel Marte in the first inning.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2020 09:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 09:43 IST
Anderson goes distance as Giants top D-backs

Tyler Anderson threw his first career complete game leading the San Francisco Giants to a 5-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night. Anderson (1-1) did not allow an earned run in shutting down the D-backs on three hits. The Giants won their fifth straight game while the Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning, and the Giants struck for four runs in the frame to break open a close game. The Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh against D-backs reliever Matt Grace, who walked Brandon Crawford and gave up Joey Bart's double that just missed clearing the left field wall. Pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubon walked, and Junior Guerra relieved Grace.

Guerra walked Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson to force in a pair of runs, before Donovan Solano's fielder's choice drove in another. Brandon Belt's single tacked on the fourth run of the inning. Anderson outdueled Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, who pitched six innings and allowed only a run on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Grace (0-1) was charged with three earned runs without retiring a batter.

Anderson set down 16 straight Arizona batters after giving up a one-out double to Ketel Marte in the first inning. The Giants scored their first run in the bottom of the first inning, as Gallen got off to a rough start. He walked the first three hitters he faced before Belt grounded into a run-scoring double play.

Gallen avoided further damage and settled down. He posted his fifth straight six-inning start, and tied a major league record for most starts allowing three or fewer earned runs to begin his career, with 21. Gallen equaled the mark set by Aaron Sele of the Boston Red Sox from June 23, 1993 to April 19, 1994. Arizona tied the game, finally getting to Anderson in the seventh. Starling Marte reached on a throwing error, stole second base and scored on David Peralta's one-out single.

The Giants learned they will be without one of their top hitters, Austin Slater, for a time. Slater, who was batting .347 in 19 games, went on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Indy 500 does its best to shine as show goes on in pandemic

The Indianapolis 500 has been stripped almost to the bone for the 104th running of The Greatest Spectacle in Racing. The iconic test of man and machine is too important to new owner Roger Penske to cancel in the year of the coronavirus pa...

Thane district reports 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtras Thane district has gone up to 1,13,884 with 1,284 more people testing positive for the disease, a health official said on Sunday. The fatality count in the district has reached 3,240 as 26 more p...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico passes somber coronavirus milestone even as signs of hope emergeStanding in a graveyard on the outskirts of Mexico City decked out in a cowboy hat to cover his rugged features from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020