Left Menu
Development News Edition

A generation apart, Lewandowski and Mbappé seek 1st CL title

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker had scored more than 100 goals by the time the young Frenchman made his professional debut, and he had won the German Bundesliga five times before Mbappé lifted his first domestic league trophy with Monaco. The 32-year-old Lewandowski and 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappé are a generation apart but they will meet in Sunday's Champions League final with the same goal — winning the European title for the first time.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 23-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 10:40 IST
A generation apart, Lewandowski and Mbappé seek 1st CL title

Robert Lewandowski had already been playing for nearly a decade when Kylian Mbappé started his career. The Bayern Munich and Poland striker had scored more than 100 goals by the time the young Frenchman made his professional debut, and he had won the German Bundesliga five times before Mbappé lifted his first domestic league trophy with Monaco.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski and 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappé are a generation apart but they will meet in Sunday's Champions League final with the same goal — winning the European title for the first time. It would be a first for Lewandowski in nine attempts, while Mbappé would be clinching it in his fourth try.

"It's precisely the reason why I came here," Mbappé said on Saturday. "I've always said I wanted to go down in my country's history. Tomorrow will be another opportunity to do so." Lewandowski on Sunday will also have a chance to break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 17 goals in a single Champions League season. The Portugal star reached the milestone in the 2013-14 season. The Bayern marksman enters this year's final with 15 goals from nine matches. "The fact (Lewandowski) naturally poses an enormous threat in front of goal has not only been known since this season, so for me he is simply the world's best center-forward," Bayern coach Hansi Flick said. "So I'm just curious to see how things will go and, of course, hope that he also scores against Paris." Lewandowski is the third player to score in at least nine consecutive Champions League matches, along with Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The four he bagged 15 minutes apart against Red Star Belgrade in the group stage this season was the fastest quadruple in the history of the competition. Lewandowski has 50 Champions League goals with Bayern and 68 in total, only behind Ronaldo (130), Lionel Messi (115) and Raúl González (71).

The Polish star was a Champions League runner-up with Borussia Dortmund in 2013, losing 2-1 to Bayern. Against Real Madrid, he became the first player to score four goals in the semifinals. Lewandowski has reached the last four on three occasions since joining Bayern in 2014 but this is his first appearance for the German powerhouse in the final.

Mbappé made it to his first semifinal during Monaco's surprise run in 2016-17 and then endured consecutive round-of-16 eliminations after joining PSG. "Since I joined in 2017 we've experienced a few disappointments, but we are in the final and it shows that we didn't give up, that I didn't give up," Mbappé said.

"It would be a terrific reward to win the Champions League with a French club. It's the mission I set for myself when I signed here." Mbappé played in this month's quarterfinals nursing an ankle injury but now appears fully fit. He is the club's joint leading Champions League scorer this season with five goals, along with Mauro Icardi. But neither Mbappé — nor any other forward — has come close to Lewandowski's numbers this season. The Bayern striker has an average of five shots per game in the Champions League, scoring with almost every third shot, according to statistical analysts Driblab. He has also created more than two chances per game.

Winning Sunday's duel for their respective clubs is the only thing that really matters, though..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan confirms putting Dawood Ibrahim's name in new terror sanctions list

Days after including Indias most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim on its new sanctions list, Pakistan on Sunday tried to wriggle out of its admission on his presence in the country by claiming that its notifications about the 88 banned terro...

Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of Black man

The mother of a man fatally shot by Louisiana police said her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her lawyers said they plan to sue over the death of Trayford Pellerin, who police said had a knife and was try...

Crawley looks like a class player: Ganguly

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on England batsman Zak Crawley, who hit 267 against Pakistan in the third Test in Southampton, calling the youngster a class playerPlaying in only his eighth Test, the...

UP: 10 trucks loaded with illegally mined sand seized

Nine people were arrested and 10 trucks loaded with illegally mined sand were seized in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on SundayThe seizure was made on Saturday on the Panipat-Kairana Bypass road. The sand had been illegally mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020