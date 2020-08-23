Cricket-England's Anderson reduces Pakistan to 41-4 at lunch

Left Menu
England seamer James Anderson claimed his fourth wicket of the innings to reduce Pakistan to 41-4 and expose the middle order before rain forced early lunch on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

England seamer James Anderson claimed his fourth wicket of the innings to reduce Pakistan to 41-4 and expose the middle order before rain forced early lunch on the third day of the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday. Resuming on 24 for three, Pakistan added just six more runs before Anderson forced a thick edge from Asad Shafiq, who was caught by England skipper Joe Root in the slip cordon.

Rain interrupted play twice in Southampton before players took early lunch, with Pakistan trailing England by 542 runs. Anderson, England's highest test wicket-taker, is now just three wickets away from becoming the first pace bowler to claim 600 test dismissals.

Only spin bowlers Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have more dismissals in the game's longest format. Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Jos Buttler (152) as England declared their first innings on 583-8 on Saturday.

England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010. The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

