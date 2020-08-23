Left Menu
Development News Edition

Langasque wins Wales Open for 1st European Tour title

It tied the lowest round of the week at Celtic Manor and saw him finish on 8 under par overall and two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69. Sebastian Soderberg, who started the day tied for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th needing a birdie to take Langasque to a playoff.

PTI | Newport | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:04 IST
Langasque wins Wales Open for 1st European Tour title
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

French golfer Romain Langasque captured his first European Tour title after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to win the Wales Open on Sunday. It tied the lowest round of the week at Celtic Manor and saw him finish on 8 under par overall and two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69.

Sebastian Soderberg, who started the day tied for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th needing a birdie to take Langasque to a playoff. His hopes ended when his approach found the water and he wound up with a triple-bogey 8 for a 74, dropping to a tied-for-fifth finish on 4 under.

Langasque, ranked No. 156, was five strokes off the lead when he began his round and made three birdies on both the front nine and back nine. Syme shot 75 to finish tied for eighth on 3 under overall. Last week, the Scottish player started the final round of the Celtic Classic — also played at Celtic Manor — with a two-shot lead and finished third. Unheralded English players Matthew Jordan and David Dixon, who is ranked No. 1,228, shot 66 and 68, respectively, and were tied for third place.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI questions Sushant's friend, house helps, visits his flat

CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actors flat in Ba...

Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet

Twitter Inc on Sunday placed a disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trumps tweet criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the companys civic and election integrity rules. So now ...

Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt: DMRC

The Delhi Metro shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government, the DMRC said on Sunday. The statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC came on a day Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said metro train serv...

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020