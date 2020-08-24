Bucks' Williams, Magic's Ennis fined $15K for scuffle

The NBA on Sunday fined Milwaukee Bucks forward Marvin Williams and Orlando Magic forward James Ennis $15,000 each for an on-court altercation Saturday. The incident occurred with 5:39 left in the second quarter of Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

"Williams and Ennis began jockeying for position and ended up shoving one another and escalating the situation," read a statement from the office of NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe. Both players received technical fouls and were ejected. Top-seeded Milwaukee won the game, 121-107, to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Monday afternoon.