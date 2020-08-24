Browns sign LB Smith, MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith on Sunday. Smith, 31, played in two games each with the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars last season, posting a total of five tackles and one forced fumble.

A seventh-round draft pick by Seattle in 2011, he played his first four seasons with the Seahawks and was the Most Valuable Player of their 43-8 victory against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Smith has appeared in 104 games (52 starts) with the Seahawks (2011-14), Oakland Raiders (2015-16), San Francisco 49ers (2018), Cowboys, and Jaguars. His career totals include 371 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions, and nine forced fumbles.

To make room on the roster, Cleveland waived injured center Casey Dunn (foot).