Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabrera, Paredes power Tigers past Indians

Detroit entered this weekend's three-game series having lost 20 straight games to Cleveland, but left winning two of the three contests. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI sacrifice fly by Cabrera, but the Indians answered in their half of the inning.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 02:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 02:20 IST
Cabrera, Paredes power Tigers past Indians

Miguel Cabrera drove in a pair of runs and Isaac Paredes had three hits to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 7-4 win against the host Cleveland Indians on Sunday. Detroit entered this weekend's three-game series having lost 20 straight games to Cleveland, but left winning two of the three contests.

The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI sacrifice fly by Cabrera, but the Indians answered in their half of the inning. They tied the game on a solo home run by Cesar Hernandez off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal, a prized prospect who was making his second career start. Detroit quickly took a 4-1 lead in a span of three batters in the fourth inning.

Niko Goodrum started off the inning with a solo home run to right-center off Carlos Carrasco (2-3). JaCoby Jones followed with a double before Jorge Bonifacio hit his first home run of the year, a two-run blast to left-center that bounced off of the top of the wall and into the seats. Detroit took a 5-1 lead in the sixth on another home run from Grayson Greiner, who hit a shot to left field for his first home run of the season.

The Tigers then made it 6-1 in the sixth on an RBI single by Cabrera and added another run in the eighth on an RBI single with two outs by Willi Castro. The Indians formed a rally in the ninth off Detroit closer Joe Jimenez, cutting the Tigers lead to 7-4 on a three-run home run to right-center by Greg Allen.

Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero recorded the final two outs for the save. Daniel Norris relieved Skubal with one out in the third and picked up the win, throwing 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed two hits while striking out four and walking none.

Every starter in the batting order had at least one hit for the Tigers, who out-hit the Indians by a 13-6 margin. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rookies in spotlight in Marlins-Nationals series finale

The Miami Marlins and the host Washington Nationals will play the finale of a five-game series on Monday night after splitting the first four games. Both teams are relying on rookies more than usual in this odd coronavirus-affected season.T...

Cubs clip White Sox despite another Abreu homer

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs were able to salvage a game in the crosstown series against the visiting White Sox with a 2-1 victory Sunday. Right-hander Yu Darvish 5-1 gave up one run on six ...

Cards' Molina (four) has more hits than Reds (three) in win

Yadier Molina smacked four hits and drove in two runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. Five Cardinals pitchers combined to hold the Reds to three hits. Genesis Cabrera 2-1 earned the...

Avalanche look to avoid 2-0 series deficit against Stars

Losing their series opener was bad enough for the Colorado Avalanche. Thats the short-term issue facing them as they get ready for Mondays clash with the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series. When the Avalanch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020